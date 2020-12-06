AGS Tribe: The #HERconomy Campaign will improve access to digital resources for women across the continent

Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, AGS Tribe is set to host the maiden edition of the #HERconomy conference and unveil a ‘mystery product’ for women across the continent. The event which is slated to hold on Sunday, December 06, 2020, and will round off the #HERconomy Campaign which kicked off on the 1st of October 2020.

The #HERconomy (Her Economy Campaign) has been designed to address issues of the gender gap in the growing Nigerian economy and enterprise ecosystem such as gender parity, social inclusion, amongst others by spotlighting the enormous contributions women have made since Nigeria’s independence. Whilst the #HERconomy conference will deepen and consolidate the impacts made so far, the mystery product will tackle the tripartite challenge of empowering women, scaling digital skills and accelerating inclusion simultaneously.

Guest Speakers at the event are Her Excellency, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Wife of the Ogun State Governor; Ian Walker, Manager, Jobs, World Bank Group; Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, CEO, Variant Advisory; Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman, Platform Capital Group; and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business.

The first panel session titled The future of an inclusive Economy will feature Karimo Tukur, Vice President, Mastercard, Sub Saharan Africa; Ukinebo Dare, Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs); Dr. Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group; and Susan Okoh, Private Sector Liaison, UN Women; and moderated by Chinwe Egwim, Economist, FBN Quest.

While Kemi Onabanjo-Joseph, Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, President, Covenant University Alumni Association, will moderate the ‘He for She’ panel featuring ‘Lamide Johnson, Deputy Country Director, UK-Nigeria Tech Hub; Debola Williams, Group CEO, RED; and Hon. Seyi Adisa, Member Representing Afijio State Constituency, in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Since its launch in 2018, six (6) female entrepreneurs have received grants through online pitch competitions with many other women empowered with resources to scale their businesses, including the provision of mentorship opportunities to over 500 female-owned and female-led MSMEs to help them exponentially grow to leverage partnerships, insights, resources. Also, the AGS Community has grown to support over 5,000 like-minded women led by award-winning entrepreneur, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti.