Air Force drops bombs on Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has neutralised hundreds of Boko Haram terrorists in Garin Maloma area of Sambisa Forest.

According to the NAF, the insurgents were gathered under a tree when an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform sighted them.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement said “a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.”

“The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs.

“The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.”