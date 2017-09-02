Killing of Nigerian in South Africa condemnable – Dabiri-Erewa

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Abdurrahman Balogun, the Presidential aide said ” this is one death, too many”

This came after reports that a Nigerian, Kingsley Ikeri, was killed at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa on August 30.

Dabiri-Erewa said the diplomatic talks between Nigerians and South Africans does not seem to be working.

She described the latest extra judicial killing of another Nigerian in South Africa as “worrying and condemnable”.

She noted that the latest killing has increased the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in the last one year.

“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa”, she said.