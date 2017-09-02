Biafra secret service was established to tackle herdsmen – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its Biafra Security Service (BSS) is only created to defend Biafran villages against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The secessionist group said the outfit would not be in contest with the Nigerian security operatives.

In a statement in Awka, IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said BSS was like any other vigilante.

He said, “It is like any other vigilante group, but this has a national coloration in that the protection would be Biafra wide.

“There is nothing treasonable about protecting our farms and villages from Fulani herdsmen and people should stop turning English language upside down.

“There is nothing treasonable about exercising the right to self determination and securing lives and properties.

“In Arewa North, there are Hisbah, Sharia Police and other forms of Islamic police. Why can’t Biafrans have their own security to protect innocent mothers and our women from being raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen?”