The Thread: Can we stop invoking the name of Awo in vain?

Education in Nigeria has pretty much gone down the drain, the latest evidence of this being JAMB’s decision to lower its cutoff marks for entry into tertiary institutions to 120. No wonder then, Mr Odinkalu is drooling over days gone past.

Check on it:

….when there was #FreeEducation in Western #Nigeria & govt cared to serve the people pic.twitter.com/ePlwRaCSC1 — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) September 2, 2017

But that’s all gone sideways now:

…Chai! And oil money never start dey enter o. How did we get here for Christ sake? How?!! — Wole Adeleye (@WoleAdeleye) September 2, 2017

Free education in South Western Nigeria in the 60s and 70s still makes the difference today. Someone thought about & planned for the future. https://t.co/yvCdeDpFEt — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) September 2, 2017

This might be because a lot of those who end up in our colleges of education don't really want to be there. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) September 2, 2017

Was it actually FREE ? It was based on meticulous planning , revenue derived from taxation and good execution by motivated civil servants. — Gbenga Bibson (@biglaw2005) September 2, 2017

No. Free education in Western Nigeria was also an ill planned, politically motivated procurement racket. — Abimbola (@AbimbolaRA) September 2, 2017

Everyone am crying as am reading Rof Chidis twitte — Kamil Salako (@SalakoKamil) September 2, 2017

E reach to wail.