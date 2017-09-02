The Thread: Can we stop invoking the name of Awo in vain?

Education in Nigeria has pretty much gone down the drain, the latest evidence of this being JAMB’s decision to lower its cutoff marks for entry into tertiary institutions to 120. No wonder then, Mr Odinkalu is drooling over days gone past.

Check on it:

But that’s all gone sideways now:

E reach to wail.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Concerned about Nigeria’s future? Then here’s what you should do

Can the explosives’ sniffer help with fighting Boko Haram?

Boko Haram: Can we be better than ‘better than in 2015’