Nigerians can live in any part of the country – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said Nigerians have the right to live and work in any part of the country.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu said the President spoke while receiving the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

Buhari said the security of everyone in the country is guaranteed, regardless of their ethnicity.

“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds,” the President reportedly said.

Masari was said to have told journalists after the meeting that Buhari had brought honour and pride to his home state by living a life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, a reflection of his fear of God.