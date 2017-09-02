It can’t go on like this… | Kenyatta blasts Judges

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday attacked the judiciary for overturning his re-election.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday declared Kenyatta’s victory in August 8 polls “invalid, null and void”, pointing to widespread irregularities in the electronic transmission of vote results.

“Every time we do something a judge comes out and places an injunction. It can’t go on like this … there is a problem and we must fix it,” said Kenyatta.

“I think those robes they wear make them think that they are more clever than the rest of us Kenyans.

“Maraga thinks he can overturn the will of the people. We shall show you … that the will of the people cannot be overturned by a few people.”

He had earlier described the judges as crooks on Friday.

A tense re-run election has been scheduled to hold on October 31.