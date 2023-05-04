President-elect Bola Tinubu Vows to Make Corruption ‘Unattractive’

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President of Nigeria, has vowed to make corruption unattractive in the country’s judiciary. Speaking at the commissioning of Rivers State’s magistrate court complex, Tinubu emphasized the need for changes to be made to fight corruption in the judicial system.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin,” Tinubu said in a statement released by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

Tinubu also stressed the importance of judges’ welfare and working conditions in the fight against corruption, stating, “If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.”

Furthermore, Tinubu identified the lack of consumer credit as a contributing factor to corruption, noting that providing workers with the ability to acquire property such as houses and cars through credit could help reduce the likelihood of corrupt practices. He pledged to establish a policy think tank to review these issues.

“We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank,” he added.

In addition to his commitment to fighting corruption, Tinubu also promised to leave legacy projects across Nigeria, assuring the nation that his administration would not marginalize any part of the country.