President-elect Bola Tinubu Vows to Make Corruption ‘Unattractive’

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President of Nigeria, has vowed to make corruption unattractive in the country’s judiciary. Speaking at the commissioning of Rivers State’s magistrate court complex, Tinubu emphasized the need for changes to be made to fight corruption in the judicial system.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin,” Tinubu said in a statement released by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

Tinubu also stressed the importance of judges’ welfare and working conditions in the fight against corruption, stating, “If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.”

Furthermore, Tinubu identified the lack of consumer credit as a contributing factor to corruption, noting that providing workers with the ability to acquire property such as houses and cars through credit could help reduce the likelihood of corrupt practices. He pledged to establish a policy think tank to review these issues.

“We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank,” he added.

In addition to his commitment to fighting corruption, Tinubu also promised to leave legacy projects across Nigeria, assuring the nation that his administration would not marginalize any part of the country.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 3, 2023

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, faces N30 billion lawsuit from FG

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has been granted permission by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court ...

YNaija May 2, 2023

Seyi Tinubu under scrutiny for $10.8m London mansion purchase linked to fraud case

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been linked to the purchase of a London mansion which ...

YNaija May 1, 2023

NAFDAC Launches Investigation into Alleged Cancer-Causing Chemical in Indomie Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it will investigate allegations of the ...

YNaija April 29, 2023

NDLEA Asks Court to Dismiss PDP’s Suit Against President-elect Bola Tinubu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has requested a federal high court in Abuja to dismiss a suit filed ...

YNaija April 29, 2023

Nigeria’s 2023 census postponed indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of Nigeria’s census exercise that was scheduled to take place between May 3 ...

YNaija April 28, 2023

FG Declares Public Holiday on May 1st to Commemorate Workers’ Day

The Nigerian government has announced that Monday, May 1st, will be observed as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail