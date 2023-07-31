Akpabio Reveals Why Wike was not Grilled in Ministerial Screening

During the recent ministerial nominees’ screening, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, shed light on the surprising exemption of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, from thorough grilling by the senators.

Akpabio attributed this leniency to Wike’s extensive experience as both a governor and a minister during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. When the former Rivers governor appeared before the Senate, he was asked to “take a bow and go” after briefly presenting his profile. Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers) appealed for this special treatment.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Akpabio emphasized that Wike had previously undergone Senate screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Given his prior experience as a minister, the senators saw no need to subject him to extensive questioning during his re-nomination for the ministerial position.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions,” stated Akpabio, implying that Wike’s previous record as a minister spoke for itself and rendered further interrogation unnecessary.

While Wike’s past experiences as a governor and a minister may have spared him from intense scrutiny, his swift “bow and go” exit raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among political circles and the public alike.

