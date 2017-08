Al-Shabaab deputy leader, Mukhtar Robow surrenders

Former Al-Shabaab deputy leader, Mukhtar Robow also known as Abu Mansur has surrendered to Somalia security forces.

Minister of Internal Security for Southwest State, Hassan Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the group’s former leader, Robow is with them at moment, according to a report by Xinhua.

“Al-Shabaab militants wanted to kill Robow but we gave him military help and repulsed the Al-Shabaab fighters. Robow is now in Hudur town with Southwest State officials,” Mohamed said.

Robow who is from the large Rahanweyn clan, which dominates many of Somalia’s most fertile areas, arrived in the government controlled town of Hudur town in Somalia’ Southwest State forces on Sunday.

Robow’s surrender comes after weeks of deadly fighting between Al-Shabaab militants and his militia backed by Somalia security forces.

He left the militant group in 2013 and retreated to his homeland over a disagreement on using foreign fighters in the group.

Robow was before his disagreement with the group declared wanted terrorist by the United States in June 2012 with a $5 million bounty placed on his head. But in June, the US State Department removed him from the terrorist’s list.

