5 Things that Should Matter Today: IGP Adamu Mohammed places officers on red alert nationwide following killing of Qasem Soleimani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert following the death of Iranian military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a United States airstrike in Iraq last week January 3rd.

A statement released by Frank Mba, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, says the decision became important after the police received intelligence report that some ”domestic interests” might attempt to disrupt public peace due to the killing of the Iranian military chief.

I have never had anything to to with Shehu Sani – CJN Ibrahim Muhammad speaks on 4m scandal 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Muhammad has dissociated himself from the case of former Senator, Shehu Sani who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged extortion.

It was reported earlier that Kaduna central senatorial district lawmaker was accused of asking Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors for money to influence the outcome of his (Dauda) court cases using his connection with the CJN and some other judges.

Islamist group Al Shabaab attacks US Military Base in Kenya 

Somalia’s Islamist group al Shabaab has attacked a military base in Kenya that is being used by both the U.S. and Kenyan forces.

The attacked was reportedly carried out on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the military base in Lamu county.

Check out Eva Alordiah’s new single Friend or Foe

Nigerians can’t continue seeking medical treatment abroad – Buhari 

President Buhari recently stated that Nigerians can no longer continue seeking medical treatment abroad. Buhari who was represented at the inauguration of some projects at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in  Abakaliki, Ebonyi state by minister of science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigerians going abroad for treatment is not good for the country and must stop.

Runsewe counters audit report indicting his agency 

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe has reacted to report of being indicted in the recently released National Audit Report from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation ( AGF).

While the audit report indicted the NCAC and its Director- General of financial irregularities in contract awards and payments, Runsewe insisted that the audit report dwelt majorly on the activities of the agency before he was appointed in 2017.

 

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

