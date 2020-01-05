How your HUAWEI Y9s can help you keep up with your New Year resolutions!

Few days into 2020 and while some of us would have stuck to our resolutions from last year, the rest of us, may have not. However, with the New Year already here, it is time to wipe that slate clean and have a fresh set of resolutions for 2020. To help out, here is how you can use the HUAWEI Y9s to ensure you stay on track.

Make more precious memories this year

If you are aiming to make more precious memories this year, be it with family, friends or even by yourself, you are going to need a powerful camera to make sure you save it all. This is where the HUAWEI Y9s’ 48MP Triple AI Camera setup comes useful. Thanks to its combination of a 48MP main lens, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle lens and 2MP Depth Camera, you are promised beautiful results no matter what the subject is. Don’t worry if you are not a professional photographer, the on-board AI can recognize up to 22 scenarios and 500 scenes, making sure the camera settings are optimized for the shot. So the next time you want to take a picture of dinner with family, a holiday trip with friends or even stunning landscape shots of scenery and skylines, all you have to do is point and click. You can even take well-lit night shots with the help of AIS Night Mode, while video features like EIS Anti-Shake video recording and Super Slow-Motion lets you add a director’s touch to your videos.

Of course, in today’s world, making memories naturally involves taking selfies and the HUAWEI Y9s delivers on that front too. Hidden away into the top edge of the phone, the HUAWEI Y9s’ 16MP AI Selfie Camera will automatically pop-up only when activated, letting you create beautiful selfies, while not causing an interruption on your screen. Don’t be fooled by this small camera though, it packs powerful AI features that let you take perfect selfies even in situations where lighting can be challenging, while also providing the option of 3D Portrait Lighting for studio like effects, because who doesn’t like a perfect selfie? To top it off, both front and rear camera also ensure you look your best thanks to Adaptive AI Beauty, which enhances your facial features for a stunning result, always.

Focus on being more organized

Spent most of this year being all around the place? This New Year, put it all together and ensure you are more organized. How you ask? As the saying goes, “There is an app for that!” The HUAWEI Y9s can take the load of many apps, thanks to 128GB of extendable storage (up to 512GB) and ensure the smoothest performance with the help of 6GB RAM and the Kirin 710F processor. Additionally, features like Huawei EROFS File System and Full Scene Acceleration, will ensure that both storage and app performance is optimized, to provide you with a seamless user experience.

Do more of what you like

Be it reading a new book, catching up with your favorite series, boding with your friends while playing video games or even focusing on health, the HUAWEI Y9s can do it all. Not only does the phone’s hardware allow you to download and store a lot of apps, but it also ensures that you enjoy doing it. With a 6.59 inch FHD+ screen that has no bezels at all, everything you do is a lot more fun and immersive. No matter what app you download, games you play, series you watch or even books you read on the HUAWEI Y9s, you are guaranteed one of the best experiences.

Don’t worry about running out of charge either because with the HUAWEI Y9s’ Ultra Large Battery of 4000mAh, you can get powerful performance all-day long.

With the New Year right around the corner, now is a perfect time to get cracking on setting those resolutions, and with the HUAWEI Y9s, you can stick to them properly this time. Available in Huawei’s popular shades of Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black, the glass bodied HUAWEI Y9s brings to the table powerful features and stylish looks, making it the perfect way to start your New Year.

The HUAWEI Y9s is now available in Jumia, SLOT and Pointek nationwide.