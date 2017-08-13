Music Review: Olamide gets everything right with Wo!

by Umar Hassan

Olamide’s Glory album was a compilation of good songs that lacked anything close to a vicious cutting edge largely due to his decision to let go of some groove for more sobriety. The little popularity enjoyed by the Pepper Dem Gang song was powered more by the Olamide brand itself rather than its quality.

Being unarguably the most conspicuous A-list artiste out there, the album helped trigger off a contemptuous feeling towards Nigeria’s number one indigenous rap act. With features at a second-to-none rate and a release-freak reputation, the one exception to the excess familiarity rule appeared very vulnerable and for the first time since he broke into the limelight, we were starting to get tired of him.

A 911 attempt at salvaging the situation turned him to Davido for Summer Body and that didn’t quite work out well. If anything it only underscored the point that he may have come full circle.

But like they say no place like home. Olamide has always been about the groove. First of all, an Omotoshan opened more doors for him than an Eni Duro ever did.

His latest single WO! doesn’t just clear all doubts as to whether he has lost it, it makes you fall hard back in love with him like it was the first day. It’s a street recipe served on an irresistible dance platter. Baddo weaves impeccably through an infectious Young John beat to make the safest bet for next big hit of 2017.

WO! is, quite honestly, the easiest review anyone would have to do because what Olamide gets right is everything. Nigerians love to dance and a chorus is almost always your whole song down here. Baddo exploits that handsomely to transform an everyday Yoruba word into a sing-along lyric on a very catchy hook with a barrage of breathtaking lines to match.

WO! is a strong thrust back to the artiste you loved and respected for having no strategy surrounding the artistic aspect of his brand, its features and releases all year long.All he has to do is measure up to the WO! standard.

