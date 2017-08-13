ResumeOrResign protest: Buhari should do as he advised Yar’Adua – Falana

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has the said the unfair treatment of the “resume of resign” protesters by the police should worry President Muhammadu Buhari.

The “resume of resign” also called the #OurMumuDonDo started a protest on Monday, August 6, calling on the president to either resume his duties as President or resign.

Men of the police force on Tuesday used force to disperse the protesters, claiming it was hijacked by hoodlums.

In a statement issued by Falana on Sunday, he gave instances where the president led protests as a private citizen without harassment or assault from the police.

“It is pertinent to remind the presidency and the Nigeria Police Force that President Buhari had, in the recent past, taken part in peaceful rallies in Abuja to protest alleged manipulation of election results and perceived injustice in the country,” he said.

“It is on record that as he exercised his fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly with other Nigerians on such occasions he was never subjected to any form of assault or intimidation by the police.”

Falana urged the inspector general of police to apologise to Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) who led the protest.

“By providing ‘adequate security’ for the pro-Buhari demonstrators while harassing the anti –Buhari protesters the police engaged in the violation section 42 of the constitution which has prohibited discrimination on grounds of political opinion,” he said.

“To that extent, the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force should apologise to Mr. Charlie Oputa and other members of the ‘our mumu don do’.

“No doubt, the violent disruption of the anti-Buhari rally ought to have embarrassed President Buhari who had advised President Yar’adua, in a similar situation, to step aside as he could no longer discharge the duties and functions of his office.”