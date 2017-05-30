[The Alausa Blog]: Yes, Lagos is 50, but what did we benefit?

The [email protected] celebrations that threw the Centre of excellence into a frenzy of excitement and merriment for 50 days finally came to an end on May 27 at the Historic Gala night at the Presidential Lodge, Marina. The celebrations which was dubbed a celebration of Lagosians, by Lagosians and for Lagosians by the c0- chair of the [email protected] planning committee Mr Fasinro is a milestone event . An event that gives all Lagosians the opportunity to celebrate the founding fathers of Lagos, the essence of Lagos, the progress of Lagos, the achievements of those who contributed to making it possible and the contributions of it’s illustrious sons and daughters.

According to Governor Ambode, one of the major reasons for the mega celebrations was to showcase to the world at large , the rich cultural heritage of the state and the cultural heritage and immense potentials waiting to be tapped by people with ideas and great vision. One of the instances we saw this happen, was four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield’s visit to Lagos. The world renowned champion was featured in a novelty celebrity boxing match with former Governor Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the event was tagged ” Rhumbles in Lagos.” Holyfield’s presence did not only attract great PR for Lagos but also a donation of health equipment worth $3 million.

The lineup of events ranging from arts and culture focused events, have also encouraged various local artists e.g graphic artists, painters, illustrators etc to get involved in the various beautification projects all over the state. The art installations at strategic locations are a direct result of vision the governor has for the art industry, creating legacy structures with which the golden anniversary of this state will forever be remembered.

The celebrations, contrary to what many Lagosians and non-lagosians drew most of it’s funding from external sponsorship and not taxpayers money. According to the Commissioner for information strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, Lagos raised more than N1bn from sponsorship alone.

The Chief Press Secretary to Ambode, Mr. Habeeb Haruna, compared Lagos state to New York and California and described the concept #LagosSuccessStories as symbolic messages put together to inspire Lagosians. The story b0ards which were all over Lagos, with the faces of celebrated Lagosians erected on electric poles and other public places, the inspiring campaign reinforcing that Lagos is not only a land of surplus for businessmen and academics but also for artisans and players in the entertainment industry. Short video skits, were also aired on television and posted on all social media platforms describing their journey to success and the role Lagos played.

The highly successful campaign simply told Lagosians that whoever you are and regardless of wherever you come from, if you determine and willing to live according to the rule, the sky is just the beginning and you will succeed in Lagos. The Lagos Golden Jubilee was a massive contagious movement, 50 days that drew Lagosians from all walks of life together to the biggest celebration the state has ever witnessed and an infectious spirit of oneness.

A spirit we hope continues to linger as Lagos continues to progress till it completely transforms into the Megacity we all want. Till then, Eko o ni baje o!!!