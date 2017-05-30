5 times Dino Melaye has landed himself in trouble

by Samuel Okike

Senator Dino Melaye is obviously one of the most controversial politicians Nigeria has ever had. Since he became a member of the Nigerian Senate in June 2015, he has been trailed countless time with controversies, such that his name has now become synonymous with scandals.

However, there were some that were just point blank outrageous and definitely stood out above the rest.

Here are five times Dino Melaye scandal had us really shook:

1) Dino Melaye said for Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole “imported his wife” rather than marrying a Nigerian woman

Last year, while contributing to a motion by his colleague Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe about patronising Made-in-Nigeria products, Dino Melaye found it convenient to chip in that Edo state Governor Adams Oshiomhole married an ‘imported wife’ instead of patronising ‘made-in-Nigeria women.’

2) Melaye was accused of operating a US bank account — and using it to pay $1000 to remove a tattoo of his ex-wife’s name from his body.

TBH, as serious an offense as this was, it was also very laughable.

3) The certificate scandal

The certificate scandal that trended for weeks – probably the biggest in Nigeria’s history. In March, Sahara Reporters broke the news that Harvard University denied Senator Dino Melaye ever studied there. There was a lot of back and forth between the Senator and the news agency, and we’re yet to hear the end of it.

4) Melaye threatened to beat up and ‘impregnate’ Senator Oluremi Tinubu

This was really one of the saddest. In July 2016, Melaye reportedly went on a sexist slur during a closed-door meeting with some of his colleagues. According to reports, Melaye threatened to rape Mrs. Tinubu, saying he would beat her up and ‘impregnate’ her on [the floor of the Senate] “and nothing will happen.”

5) Melaye’s allegedly bribing Judge Akoh Ikpeme

On Tuesday, an audio tape obtained by online newspaper, Sahara Reporters revealed how Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) reportedly interfered with his election case in 2015.

And we have a bonus for you: the time Senator Melaye gave us a hit track with his “Ajekun Iya” song.