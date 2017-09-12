Album review: Simisola could start a fresh Nigerian sound

After Simi’s Ara Ile was released circa 2008, comparisons with then up and comer Rihanna unfolded almost immediately. Not because she was as feisty, but because of the texture and quality of her voice.

Over the years, Simi’s reputation blossomed as she developed into one of Nigeria’s finest female vocalists. With talent and delivery to match, Simi has stayed in the spotlight, remaining relevant and putting out colourful singles in the build up to another proper body of work.

With the release of Joromi as a teaser for her X3M debut, it became clear to believers and unbelievers that Simisola was going to be fire. Simi rarely shies from a challenge and it has shown in her versatility.

This versatility is important as she samples two Nigerian music legends – Victor Uwaifo and Ebenezer Obey. Jumping from mush to party to 9ice-esque music, Simisola is a well-rounded and complete project. Following from the 2014 single, Tiff, there has been a pattern in her music that deviates ever so slightly, to accommodate the other people she is working with.

Simisola, distributed by Jungle Entertainment Ventures features one solo guest appearance, Adekunle Gold in Take Me Back, a love song that does not get anything wrong. Every line in the song advances the story the song tells and this makes it in itself, an experience.

Apart from Joromi, One Kain and Original bab are the biggest songs in this project, especially for their danceability. One Kain plays like a remix of Foreign, a duet with rapper Falz, from their joint EP, Chemistry.

Overall, the talented writer, singer, producer and hit maker has made a project that could go on to start a new Nigerian sound. In a couple of years, this project will be studied in schools and Simi will be regarded as an icon.

Surely, time will tell