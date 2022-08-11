Alleged Lesbian stabs partner’s husband to death in Anambra

A suspected lesbian stabbed her partner’s husband to death in a community in Anambra State’s Onitsha South Local Government Area.

The event occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, Ikechukwu Onuma, a worker at the College of Health in Onitsha, allegedly found his wife in bed with her lesbian girlfriend when he unexpectedly arrived home.

The wife, who goes by the name Nkemdili, is rumored to be on the run.

According to sources, the victim was unaware that his wife was a lesbian and had been keeping a female sex partner until he caught them.

Ebele Onochie, the suspect, is accused of stabbing the victim with a kitchen knife following a heated argument. But he didn’t die right away.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State police spokesperson, confirmed the event when he was contacted.

He said that the police had detained the suspect.

The state’s commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered the matter to be moved to the state criminal investigation department, according to the police spokesperson.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, “Mr. Ikenga said.

He said the police have begun an investigation into the incident.

A law prohibiting same-sex unions and LGBT relationships was passed in Nigeria in 2014.

The law also makes it illegal to host homosexual gatherings or run, join, or participate in a gay club, group, or organization. A maximum 14-year prison sentence is possible for offenders.

However, anybody found guilty of gay offenses in Nigeria’s northern states, where Sharia law is upheld, will be stoned to death.

Three men were given death by stoning sentences in July by a Sharia court in Bauchi State, northeastern Nigeria, for participating in homosexual behavior.

