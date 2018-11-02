AMAA 2019: Entries are officially open for 15th edition in Lagos

This year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, with Richard Mofe-Damijo (Cross Roads), Joke Silva (Potato Potahto) and Dakore Egbuson (Isoken) emerging as winners, and South Africa’s Five Fingers for Marseille winning in the category for Achievement in Production Design and Overall Best Movie of the Year. The awards outcome seemed fair, playing quite differently from other movie awards like the AMVCA.

Now, organisers of AMAA have announced a call for entries ahead of its 15th edition billed to hold in Lagos next year. And that is if nothing changes. “Entries have officially opened for movies made in the space of time under review (November 2017 to December 2018) that will be in consideration for the AMAA in at least one of the twenty six (26) various categories available for consideration at the 15th edition of the awards,” a statement from AMAA reads, “Entries can be made online at the AMAA website and are open from October 21, 2018 till January 26, 2019 when entries closes. Filmmakers, enthusiasts, stakeholders etc., who would like for their movies to be considered by the esteemed AMAA Academy for the 2019 awards so that they can join the elite and prestigious group of AMAA awardees.”

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, AMAA was conceived to recognise excellence and reward practitioners in the African film industry. We will bring you updates as the race towards AMAA 2019 takes shape.