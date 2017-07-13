“The Anaconda and the Python once ruled the Forest” | Shehu Sani continues his animal analogies

Senator Shehu Sani has continued his use of animal analogies to describe “political happenings” within the Presidency.

The metaphors started when Senator Shehu Sani posted on Facebook and the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, replied.

Senator Shehu Sani had written, “Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned; Until he’s back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not.

“Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. Its the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings. Its the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas, the wolves and other predators.

Aisha shared the post and wrote, “God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena’s and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.

“We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals. Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria 🇳🇬”

In continuation of the use of metaphors, Sani wrote on Facebook, “The Anaconda and the Python once ruled the Forest; they ruled unjustly and brutally.

“The Cobras, the Vipers, the mambas, the Boars merged and promised to take the inhabitants of the forest out of the forest of thorns to the promised forest of roses; and they dethroned the Anaconda and the Python. Then the forest was stuck with the Losers talking at each other and the winners not talking to each other. The Winners must talk to each other before the losers stop talking at each other.”