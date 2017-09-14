Anambra election: 2baba urges youth to go out and vote peacefully

Nigerian singer, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia has started a peace campaign to promote Anambra governorship election on November 8, TheCable reports.

Mr Idibia Thursday, inaugurated the Vote Not Fight, Election No Be War campaign.

Addressing journalists in Awka, Idibia stressed the need for all to work together to prevent needless loss of lives before, during and after the election.

“Since 2015, I and the partner organisations on the Vote Not Fight campaign have worked tirelessly to increase youth participation in our country’s election,” he said.

“I call on the youth of Anambra to ensure that they go out and vote for the candidates of their choice.

“The legitimacy of government is dependent on peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.”

According to him, even if Biafra is granted today, peace will still be required for elections to hold.

“We have to go out, show maturity and vote responsibly,” he said. “We have to monitor and engage our leaders. I encourage our youth to join political parties of their choice and grow to help make informed decisions.”

Idibia urged political parties and candidates to utilise established legal avenues if they had concerns about the election.

The campaign is a collaboration between the 2Face Idibia Foundation, Youngstars Development Initiative (YDI) and Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA).

The Centre for Ethics and Youth Development (CEYD), Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre (GPSDC) and Integrity Youth Development Initiative (IYDI) are also involved in the collaboration.