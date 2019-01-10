2baba, Falz, Mr Real, DJ Jimmy Jatt wow crowd at Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta #PowerOf1

The fun city of Jos was thrown into huge fun party when the Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta train came calling on Saturday, January 5, 2019. The excited crowd got a large dose of entertainment, fun and warm vibes to counter the otherwise typical cold Jos weather.

Headline acts, 2baba, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Alexx Ekubo, Mr Real and Osama leading a host of J-City acts added colour to the concert which took place at Mees Palace.

In its third Season, the concert came complete with a fresh dimension as it also housed the on-going social re-engineering campaign, Power of 1, which challenges young Nigerians to embrace the responsibility of fixing Nigeria one challenge at a time.

Supported by the 2Baba Foundation, One Voice Nigeria, Enough is Enough, and Vote Not Fight, ‘Power of 1’ is driven through concerts, road shows and a movie of the same title directed by Izu Ojukwu starring Ramsey Nouah, Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more.

Proceedings began with opening acts, Lucky Stars Band, Richy Roo, Mad Dragon All-stars, Lyrical Dr Smith and Classiq whose set created uproar when MI Abaga made a surprise appearance.

Highpoints of the concert were Falz’s tribute to fallen soldiers, Jimmy Jatt’s scintillating set and 2Baba’s inspiring Power of 1 message urging the crowd to take their destinies in their own hands. This was greatly complimented by ‘Power of 1’ multimedia messages.

Jos Chillin’ is a tourism promotion and human capital development initiative of Mees Palace and Buckwyld Media in partnership with Plateau State Government.