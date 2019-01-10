Article

The Daily Vulnerable | This is why we want you to succeed

If you’re a committed reader of this newsletter, then you probably know what I know: that money doesn’t lead to happiness, that status is a game that leads to a trap, and that what matters is living a life of love, and gratitude, and peace.

You are blessed to have money, fame, status, but you’re sufficient if you don’t.

Yet we still need you not to ignore success – not to ignore wealth or power or influence or fame. Not for yourself. Not because you need it. Not because it matters. But because of what you can do with it, for the world, and for others.
There are too many people who think power is about bending others, who think money is about oppressing others, who think fame is about being better than others.

There are too many leaders, too many influencers, too many role models who believe empathy is a waste of time, love is a luxury, and compassion a pipe dream. And they are making the world a miserable place to be in.

In a world where too many people listen to others just because they are wealthy or famous, we need you there too, to show them that wealth can be a force for good, that image can be a pointer to wholeness, and that we don’t need to be mean to acquire influence.
We need you to help the world be a better place, for more people.

So take your craft seriously. Wield your skill powerfully. Deepen your capacity and your competence, do the work and undergo the process. Don’t despise the material and the tangible. We need you to achieve your fullest human potential.

Not for yourself, because you are already whole as you are. But for all of us.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

The Big 5: Atiku campaigns in Niger; promises women, youth employment; Nigerian military reopens Maiduguri-Damaturu road, gives reason for closure | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today. Atiku campaigns in Niger; promises women, youth employment The presidential ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 9, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 9th of January

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:   Minimum wage: Buhari inaugurates Technical Advisory Committee on implementation   ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

The Late 5: Nigerian troops close Maiduguri-Damaturu highway amidst fresh Boko Haram attacks; Police arrest two for disrupting APC rally | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today Police arrest two for disrupting APC rally Following the melee that broke ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

The Big 5: Minimum wage: How NLC protested in Abuja; Buhari rolls out Basic Health Care Provision Fund | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today. Minimum wage: How NLC protested in Abuja Following a previous meeting ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 8, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 8th of January

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:   A pirated copy of ‘Lionheart’ was recently sold in traffic ...

Bernard Dayo January 8, 2019

The Late 5: Don’t re-elect governors who failed to pay salaries, Buhari tells Nigerians; PDP suspends its Deputy Chairman Babayo over anti-party activity | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today Don’t re-elect governors who failed to pay salaries, Buhari tells Nigerians Speaking ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail