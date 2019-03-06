Annie Idibia gushing over 2 Face on Instagram destroys the theory we had about their marriage

Last month, 2 Face tweeted an obscure apology to Annie Idibia and social media buzzed. Devolving into more tweets that alluded to his past failures as a father and husband, the internet came up with reasons behind the apology, fearing for their marriage. I wrote three reasons that could have driven 2 Face to seek for Annie Idibia’s forgiveness online, and my strongest bet was on the theory that their marriage was on the verge of splintering after poor Annie discovered her beau cheated on her. Worse still, 2 Face knocking up some random woman and thus expanding his baby mama coast.

But this has now been destroyed by Annie’s stoicism and sheer love for her husband: she posted sweet words on her Instagram with a picture of both of them on Tuesday, gushing over her man and saying his type is ”rare” and calling him her ”sunshine.”

It’s all very sweet, really. And we are weak in the knees. However, what does she mean by ”last days were so horrible”? No idea. Whatever that’s going on between them, for now, doesn’t look like it’s enough to pull them apart.