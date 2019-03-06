The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari

President Buhari has said that he plans to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina after his current and final term ends in 2023. He said this Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers. The monarchs were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Atiku seeks tribunal’s order to inspect poll materials as PDP attacks INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of colluding with the All Progressives Congress to win the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections. This, the PDP said, was done through the militarization of polls in its strongholds and skewing the process in the favour of the ruling party.

This was contained in a letter the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, handed over to INEC management during a peaceful protest it organised to express its grievances about the February polls to the electoral umpire.

INEC promises uniform timing of guber elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that there would be uniform timing in the commencement of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections nationwide. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Enugu/Anambra/Benue, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Enugu.

Buhari promises adequate security in Delta polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured voters in Delta of adequate security in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a town hall meeting in Warri on Tuesday, said that the issue of security was fundamental to the electoral process. EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law’s Abdullahi Babalele’s passport has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Babalele is under investigation for alleged laundering of 150million Euro. He was released on bail on Tuesday after undergoing interrogation for about 72 hours.