The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari
President Buhari has said that he plans to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina after his current and final term ends in 2023. He said this Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers. The monarchs were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.
Atiku seeks tribunal’s order to inspect poll materials as PDP attacks INEC
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured voters in Delta of adequate security in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a town hall meeting in Warri on Tuesday, said that the issue of security was fundamental to the electoral process.
EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law’s Abdullahi Babalele’s passport has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Babalele is under investigation for alleged laundering of 150million Euro. He was released on bail on Tuesday after undergoing interrogation for about 72 hours.
