Article

The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari

President Buhari has said that he plans to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina after his current and final term ends in 2023. He said this Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers. The monarchs were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Atiku seeks tribunal’s order to inspect poll materials as PDP attacks INEC

This was contained in a letter the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, handed over to INEC management during a peaceful protest it organised to express its grievances about the February polls to the electoral umpire.
INEC promises uniform timing of guber elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that there would be uniform timing in the commencement of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections nationwide. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Enugu/Anambra/Benue, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Enugu.
Buhari promises adequate security in Delta polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured voters in Delta of adequate security in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a town hall meeting in Warri on Tuesday, said that the issue of security was fundamental to the electoral process.

EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law’s Abdullahi Babalele’s passport has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Babalele is under investigation for alleged laundering of 150million Euro. He was released on bail on Tuesday after undergoing interrogation for about 72 hours.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Late 5: I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo; We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home – Apostle ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Big 5: Disrupt Saturday’s election in Kwara and risk your lives – Lai Mohammed to thugs; Emefiele still CBN governor Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Police arrest 323 suspected electoral offenders The Nigeria Police Force said ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2019

The Late 5: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack; Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack According to Punch, sixteen people ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari assures women, youths appointments in his new cabinet; EFCC arrests Atiku’s son-in-law Babalele | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Kaduna govt. to set up inquiry commission on Kajuru killings ...

Bernard Dayo March 3, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Lupita Nyong’o rumoured to be the next Bond Girl; New trailer for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ released | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Wilfred Okiche March 2, 2019

Obituary: Bisi Silva, godmother of contemporary art from Africa

The art world, locally and internationally, mourns the loss of Bisi Silva, influential curator, founder and artistic director of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail