Another PDP Rep defects to APC

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raphael Igbokwe has defected to the All Progressives Congress at the House of Representatives.

Igbokwe represents Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte loc government in Imo State.

Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha witnessed Igbokwe’s defection which was presided over by Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

According to Igbokwe, he joined the APC in January when the PDP was experiencing leadership tussle.

Igbokwe said he stopped attending PDP functions both in his home state and the National Assembly since January when he registered with the APC.