Anthony Joshua confirms fight with Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he will October 28, defend his IBF, WBA and IBO belts in a heavyweight title fight against the Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff.

He says he “can’t wait to get back in the ring” to defend his belts against Pulev – Having beat Klitscho in April at Wembley stadium.

Joshua confirmed the bout following Pulev’s announcement on Monday that the fight will take place at the Principality Stadium this autumn.

“Greetings fight fans, I hope you’re well,” Joshua wrote on Instagram.

“October 28, I will be defending my IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight championship title of the world against Kubrat Pulev.

“He’s game, ready and it’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.

“I just want to say thanks for your support over the years. You know me, I can’t wait to get back in the ring and perform. I’ll do it for you – thank you.”