‘Any man that beats his wife is mentally sick’ – Fayose

The Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has weighed in on domestic violence asking men to desist from maltreating women and advised husbands to take proper care of their wives.

Fayose said any man found beating his wife should go through mental analysis to ascertain that he is psychologically alright.

He stated this during an interactive session with Primary School teachers and local government workers in Ado-Ekiti.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Friday, said the governor also likened women to a bed, which is as good as people make it, Punch reports.

“Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her. They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them.

“Any good done to a woman is done to the whole family. We must accord them their due respect,” he said.