‘NYSC to give N100m interest-free loans to corps members’

The NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto, Musa Abubakar, has disclosed that corps members are to get N100million interest-free loans.

He said this is under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) unit of the scheme.

Abubakar said on this Friday at the NYSC Cultural Carnival organized to boost peace, unity and integration of the nation, Daily Post reports.

He noted that the loans are to be released to the corps members by NYSC, Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank, and the NYSC Foundation.

He said the NYSC management had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in that direction.

The Coordinator explained that each of the benefiting corps members would get up to N3 million, aimed at reducing poverty, unemployment as well as helping corps members establish small-scale enterprises and become employers of labour.