Appeal Court dismisses suit by Justice Onnoghen seeking to halt his trial at the CCT

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the suit filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, seeking stay of execution on his ongoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In a ruling on Wednesday, the appellate court said the suit filed by Onnoghen was “brought in a vacuum,” and was not backed by legal provisions on the reasons it should be granted.

The court held that the charges leveled against Onnoghen are criminal in nature, which warrants that proceeding at the CCT continues. Hence ruled that the stay of proceedings would not be granted.

A three-man panel of justices of the appellate court, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, had on Thursday ordered the Danladi Umar-led tribunal to temporarily hands-off the matter till January 30, a date it fixed to deliver ruling on the appeal the embattled CJN lodged before it.

