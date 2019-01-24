Article

Suspend trial of CJN Onnoghen – Court of Appeal orders CCT

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to stay further proceedings on the six count charge the Federal Government preferred against the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen pending the determination of his appeal at the appellate court.

In a ruling on Thursday, a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Abdul Aboki, the appellate court after listening to the CJN’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN and that of the Federal Government, ordered the Danladi Umar’s led tribunal to suspend the trial till January 30, which it has fixed to deliver judgement on the appeal filed before it by the CJN.

Tracing the history of the case for the appellate court panel, Olanipekun who led 18 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria told the court that regardless of four separate court injunctions that stopped further action on the matter pending determination of legal issues surrounding both the competence of the charge and jurisdiction of the tribunal to entertain same, the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar in a ruling last Tuesday, insisted on proceeding with the trial.

