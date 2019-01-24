Serial Entrepreneur, Iyin Aboyeji reacts to allegations against Oby Ezekwesili

Former Managing Director of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji has reacted to the allegations which quoted him as saying that the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili only wanted to use the platform of the ACPN to negotiate to be Nigeria’s finance minister.

Dismissing the allegations by Gani Galadima, National Chairman of the party and running mate to the candidate, the serial entrepreneur in a series of tweet via his handle on Thursday, described it as false and lacking logical or grammatical sense, adding that the allegations by the ACPN and its leadership has proven the former Minister of Education right as it relates to her reason for disinterest in politics.

Let me be clear about what is already obvious. The allegations are not only false but they dont make logical or grammatical sense. — Samuel Aboyeji Jr. (@iaboyeji) January 24, 2019

"Let me be clear about what is already obvious. The allegations are not only false but they don't make logical or grammatical sense. Madam Oby a 2× minister and Former VP of the world bank who has turned down every an offer to be Minister from almost every government since her last tenure will not be running for President just to be Minister. Anyone who knows her well knows she HATES politics. We know why now," he said. "What the party and it's paid agents here on Twitter are doing to her reputation and mine is the reason why the country needs rescue but it will take men and women of integrity and courage and not cowards for hire to do so. I'm not hungry. I can't be bought. I can't be cowed. And I make no apologies for taking a stand for my country. Thanks and God bless," he added. Following Thursday's move by the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli 'Oby' Ezekwesili to withdraw from the 2019 presidential race in order to "focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the # APCPDP in the 2019 general elections," the party had disagreed with the decision of the former World Bank Vice President, saying it will now support the re-election bid of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. In a media briefing held hours after her announcement, the party's National Chairman said Ezekwesili did not show seriousness in her campaign, accusing her of planning to use the ACPN platform to negotiate to be finance minister.