Just In: ACPN backs Buhari’s re-election, threatens to take Oby Ezekwesili to court

Following Thursday’s move by the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili to withdraw from the 2019 presidential race in order to “focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the # APCPDP in the 2019 general elections,” the party has disagreed with the decision of the former World Bank Vice President, saying it will now support the re-election bid of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a media briefing held hours after her announcement, National Chairman of the party and running mate to the former Education minister, Gani Galadima said Ezekwesili did not show seriousness in her campaign, accusing her of planning to use the ACPN platform to negotiate to be finance minister.

“The reason for calling this press conference is to let the world know about the presidential aspiration of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, which in actual fact, is not the truth. I have been put into confidence by one of her aide named Iyinoluwa Aboyeji that she only wanted to use the platform of the ACPN to negotiate to be Nigeria’s finance minister,” he said.

“This she does not deem fit to inform the party whose mandate she is holding. If you observe, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili is the only presidential candidate who was so militant in her campaign without any tangible thing on ground to indicate any seriousness in the prosecution of her campaign.

“No campaign secretariat, billboard or great commitment on ground to indicate any seriousness. It is on this ground that the ACPN is withdrawing support for her presidential aspiration and endorsing the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.”

As reported by online medium, Today, Galadima asked her to return to the party all the donations “from all over the world” because the party would have to account to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressing that the party may take her to court.

“We may take her to court. She was just using us to play.”