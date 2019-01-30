The Feast: Once upon a time on Sundays at Roma

Roma Lagos, the first ever Roman-inspired luxury restaurant/lounge in Lagos, located at 31A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, is set to host its maiden edition of ‘The FEAST AT ROMA’ come Sunday, the 3rd of February.

As Lagosians have garnered a taste for European cuisine, dining establishments have arisen to meet that need. But few have come to define a Mediterranean cuisine with world-class service quite like Roma Lagos, a baroque restaurant and lounge nestled in Lekki. With celebrity patrons, an innovative menu and an impressive sommelier, the ROMA experience has become a coveted experience for the city’s young professionals, millennials and indeed, even its growing elite.

In a bid to further elevate the ROMA experience and reward its most discerning customers; ROMA has partnered with French luxury champagne brand, Veuve Clicquot, to organize an exclusive premium casual event called ‘The FEAST AT ROMA.’ The FEAST AT ROMA will feature a special menu created by Roma’s renowned kitchen service and served with the best wine pairings. Guests will also be able to enjoy the tastiest meat platters and combinations at excellent prices.

What we love about the food at Roma is that it has that it has that rustic charm: honest, simple, comforting food with lots of powerful flavors, that even your favorite chef will envy. Moreover, the restaurant boasts sumptuous food platters that are perfect for family style sharing.

Co-founder of Roma Lagos, Uzo Izugbokwe, says, “[he] wants everyone who visits Roma to leave with an extraordinary experience and to keep sharing more of that extraordinary experience with others. This being the first ever ‘Feast at Roma’ Sunday event, we are pulling out all the stops to ensure that our guests have a great time, enjoy the exquisite ambiance and of course, our exclusive menu. Yes, you’re coming for the food but you’re gonna be staying for the fun!”

Sundays are special to Roma because it’s a day to not only refuel your soul but your stomach with people nearest and dearest with you.

So come Sunday, we feast!

Date: Sunday, February 3rd, 2019

Venue: ROMA LAGOS, 31A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I

Time: 12:00 Noon