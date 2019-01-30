The Late 5: Nigerian ‘police officers’ caught on video killing unarmed civilian; Declare your assets publicly, Afenifere tells Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

I don’t give a damn if APC loses in Zamfara – Senator Marafa

Senator Kabiru Marafa of APC, Zamfara, has blamed his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the current crisis rocking it in the state. Marafa also said he does not give a damn if APC loses elections in Zamfara State. He accused the party of controlling the actions of its members since the inception of the 8th Senate.

N70,000 price is unrealistic for passport, Labour tells FG

Labour leaders have criticised the federal government for the planned increase of the fee to be paid by Nigerians to secure travel document. The Nigerian Immigration Service had previously announced that the new e-passport, to be valid for 10 years, will cost N70,000 with effect from March 4. The Labour leaders told NAN on Wednesday in Lagos that many workers would not be able to travel abroad unless the fee is reviewed downwards.

Ebonyi traditional rulers endorse Buhari, Umahi

The Ebonyi Council of Traditional Rulers on Wednesday said President Buhari would get the support of many voters in the state at the February 16th presidential election. The traditional rulers also endorsed the state governor, David Umahi, for a second term. Buhari was in the state for his presidential campaign rally.

Nigerian ‘police officers’ caught on video killing unarmed civilian

A video circulating social media has shown two armed police officers dragging an unarmed young man through the street, before firing at him at close range. It is not clear when the incident happened. But from what people are tweeting about it, the incident may have happened either on Monday or Tuesday and there has been an outrage from Nigerians. That said, the police tweeted on Tuesday that the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, “has ordered full investigation into the incident.”

Declare your assets publicly, Afenifere tells Buhari

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Tuesday called on Buhari to publicly declare his assets. In a statement by leader of Afenifere, Chief R F Fasoranti, the group insisted that the President should set an example by declaring his assets, saying “so Nigerians can hold him as a man of his words.”