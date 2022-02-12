As is the tradition, nothing will be learnt from the Ibadan robbery

It is a pattern. The tragic event happens, we all cry out, berate the activities of the concerned authorities, who say “we will get to the root of the matter”, reliving a scene in a Nollywood movie, then we wait for the next similar tragic event.

There are instances from Lagos. The trailer falls from the top of the bridge at Ojuelegba – still almost happened in 2022, and the mysterious accidents at Otedola Bridge.

When it happens in rural areas, it may not even be reported. And, as superstitious as we can get, we assume it is the work of the Lord, reason we hardly demand better. “God’s time is the best” right?

The first instance of these events should already motivate the government, in partnership with citizens, to stop a recurrence. What happens instead is a secretive investigation that usually leads nowhere.

In daylight, armed robbers attacked a bullion van, going away with money, and ending the lives of fellow citizens in the process – three police officers and four others were killed.

Reports are that the armed robbers, who were said to have dressed in police uniform, trailed the van to Idi-Ape and, tried unsuccessfully to intercept the bullion van at the area. The 10-minute gun duel between the police and the armed robbers occurred around 1:00 p.m. According to an eyewitness.

It was learnt that the police command launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers, with the assurance that they would be arrested.

Officers and men of Nigerian Army, Amotekun corps, the police and others were on ground to restore law and order in the area.The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko and the Special Adviser (SA) to Oyo Governor on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni also visited the scene.

CP Ngozi said the police will be on top of the matter and “get to the root of it”. Investigation, she says, has commenced.

The police boss added that in and out of the state had been locked down with a view to preventing the robbers from getting out of the state.

And, that may be the end of it. Even though we hope not.

In May 2020, suspected armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village along the Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo, making away with an undisclosed sum of money.

In June 2021, many residents of Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area were feared killed when robbers attacked two new generation banks and a police station.

Spokesperson of Osun Police, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode is now at the scene of the crime. The robbers attacked two banks and they killed some people. They attacked a police station during the operation.”

In August 2021, a mobile police officer was allegedly shot dead after robbers attacked a bullion van in Ore, Ondo.

The attack occurred two weeks after some armed robbers attempted to rob a bullion van at Owo in the state.

In December 2021, three persons were reported killed in Egbe, the commercial hub of Yagba West Local Council of Kogi, when a gang of armed robbers launched an attack on three first-generation banks in the town.

There are other similar stories, and hardly anyone brought to book.

Apart from ‘intelligence’, and distress calls, Nigerians know no other means the Police Force gather information. And, there’s a cumbersome sum for security in the budget every year.