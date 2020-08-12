Armpit lollipop, The serpent’s perspective | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

We’ve all been there

2.

Let’s know now before someone starts to move mad

3.

From the lips of the serpent himself

4.

“The Network is bad” is another good one

5.

Nigeria is looking like a trial run for hellfire

 

6.

An avenue to tension people for a 24 hour period

 

7.

Oh so now you have a problem with armpits? Explain to us, sir

 

8.

Wow! I can’t imagine the trauma

9.

Food Babies

 Funny tweets we saw while men slept

Co-ask

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 12, 2020

The YNaija Rankings: Top 10 News Platforms (January – June)

News outlets are continually engaging in the never-ending struggle of breaking the news first, creating the best content, and attracting ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 12, 2020

Uber, Bolt drivers to pay 10% service tax on each passenger transaction | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos Ministry of Transportation has released regulatory documents for operators of e-Hailing Taxi Services entitled ‘Guidelines For On-line Hailing Business ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 11, 2020

Toilet cake, Lay-con-Erica | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 11, 2020

Josh2Funny, Taaooma, Tacha, Lasisi…Here are YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for July

The month of July has seen the shine and rise of comedic skit makers on social media, who have given ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 11, 2020

JAMB announces new date for 2020 post-UTME screening | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced  that the 2020/2021 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening will commence in ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 10, 2020

Chronicles from Computer Village, Constructive Nonsense | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail