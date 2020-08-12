Armpit lollipop, The serpent’s perspective | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It's a scamm… Y'all gonna go from this to acting like complete strangers https://t.co/cBPmTki2fR — Il Caffè Nero (@_King_Wise) August 12, 2020

We’ve all been there

2.

First date question "Do you leak screenshot of chats after a break up ??" — Elnino ✨ (@Jnr_elnino) August 12, 2020

Let’s know now before someone starts to move mad

3.

“Ok, so what really happened at the garden of Eden” Snake: thank you mr interviewer, nah my dey I dey when eve ask me anything for the girls o? https://t.co/vI7AmrfId0 — ENGLISH TEACHER 📚👁️⃤ (@ajibadee_) August 12, 2020

From the lips of the serpent himself

4.

"I can't unmute" seems like the new excuse at online meetings. — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) August 12, 2020

“The Network is bad” is another good one

5.

This heat reminding me why I must make heaven — Jah-K 🇳🇬 (@jahktweets) August 11, 2020

Nigeria is looking like a trial run for hellfire

6.

LinkedIn now has stories? What are we supposed to put there? Slide-show of our CV? — Tola (@adetolaov) August 12, 2020

An avenue to tension people for a 24 hour period

7.

Oh so now you have a problem with armpits? Explain to us, sir

8.

Me calling my husband telling him that there’s a lizard in the house and I’m scared. https://t.co/iE4vx9maTg — The King’s Daughter. (@iam_chyderah) August 12, 2020

Wow! I can’t imagine the trauma

9.

Second on the list is eating late at night. https://t.co/raFCRQ4pJR — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) August 12, 2020

Food Babies

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

I’m in Costain traffic right behind Gov Sanwo-Olu’s convoy. I want to go knock on his car window and ask “you dey feel am?” — juice. (@rsvptemple) August 11, 2020

Co-ask