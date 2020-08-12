BBNaijaLockdown: Dorathy’s loveless affair in the house might just suit her

By Preye Campbell

The thing about love triangles, whether on a TV show or in reality, is that someone in the mix gets to feel the most hurt at the end of the day. Whether or not the person acknowledges that hurt is another topic entirely but it is something we can see clearly. And for Dorathy, the writings are truly on the wall for a lot of viewers.

Brighto’s clear-the-air conversation with Dorathy on Day 22 is all of us trying to talk with the 24 year old entrepreneur about what we have seen in the past few weeks. What we (viewers) think is that she has been pretty much in a love issue of her own in the house, even though she tries to deny it to Brighto and generally, the BBN nation.

We all expected an issue to rise this week after Sunday’s Brighto ‘revelation’ with host, Ebuka. Brighto, like the rest of us, believes Dorathy has feelings for erstwhile Head of House, Ozo, who in turn has feelings for Nengi.

Of course, Dora keeps saying that is not the case. But anyone would say that if placed in that position. What we can understand from Monday night’s conversation is that Dora has been down this road before and she has had her share of emotional setbacks. She even claims that certain topics are touchy for her and we also understand when she says “People find it hard to believe that a man and a woman can actually be friends.” How easy is it to believe that notion, especially when we have had an Ultimate Love-themed Big Brother Naija season?

Brighto – always the person for uncovering truths – continues to drive our point straight into Dora’s head. “You once had something for him (Ozo). Probably you killed it or you are trying to kill it.” That is exactly what we think Dora is doing. Sometimes, facing rejection could be worse than a heart break. If we have been down that love route before, we will know how hard it is to face rejection. Dora doesn’t even need too much proof on this; she says she has experienced it before and there is a fellow housemate on the other end, facing the same problem.

The Delta State native just could be on that path to burying her feelings and making everything look like it never happened. Like she said, it has happened to her in the past and she doesn’t want a repeat of events, not especially when there is something much more than feelings up for grabs.

To Dora’s credit though, she has not openly said that she’s interested in anybody in this house. But maybe that’s just the concept with feelings; no matter how much you try to cover it, it just eventually comes out.