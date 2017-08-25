ASUP rejects new JAMB cut-off mark, says “value will be eroded”

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) through the President, Usman Dutse on Friday in Lagos says the new cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education will reduce the standard of education in Nigeria.

Dutse’s argument:

The new cut-off mark will increase corruption in the admission process.

The new cut-off mark will “affect standard and value will be eroded.”

There is no where in the world that 25 per cent is adopted as the pass mark.

“The suggested cut-off mark is not good for the development of education and the candidates.”

“There was no much consultation with the stakeholders on the decision, JAMB only held a meeting with some heads of institutions once to inform them on what they intend to do.”

Antecedent:

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had, on Tuesday, after the 2017 policy committee meeting, announced 120 as the minimum cut-off point for admission into degree-awarding institutions. The cut-off mark for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education was fixed at 100.

What this means:

JAMB probably did not come straight with the statement that it met with ‘stakeholders’ on the decision; also considering that some University Vice Chancellors have rejected the decision.