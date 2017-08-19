ASUU strike will lead students into prostitution | Sex workers tell FG

The Nigerian Sex Workers Association has said the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, will increase prostitution among female students.

National coordinator of the association, Amaka Enemo, said this during an interview Punch on Friday.

She said female students have been engaging in the business , even without strike, adding that they woukd fully embrace sex work if the strike is not called off.

Enemo said, “Even without the strike, a lot of the students were doing ‘runs’, which is exchanging money for sex. But with the strike, just like a holiday, the rate of sex work will double.

“In this job, strike or holiday period is like a peak period. So, I urge them to stay safe because we cannot kick them off the streets. They should be safe and use condoms.

“The government needs to ensure that the strike is called off because if the students are left idle due to the closure of schools, it means the government is indirectly telling them to go to the streets.”