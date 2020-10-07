ASUU Vs. FG: Nigerian student takes a decisive step to end the strike

The ongoing impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government recently took a new twist after the government urged members of the union to consider farming as an alternative profession. But ASUU will have none of it as it fired back at the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, asking him to resign “and take to farming as a worthy national service.” It makes you wonder if there is an end to this?

The back and forth between ASUU and FG for the past six months does not show any promising prospects for the education sector, while the future of many Nigerian students is left hanging, unfortunately.

The situation aptly captures the adage that says that “when two elephants fight, it is the grass beneath them that suffers.” No doubt, members of the union are also bearing the brunt of the impasse with a backlog of unpaid salary arrears; but, there is no denying the fact that the students are at the receiving end because the future of their education seems so uncertain at the moment.

It, however, appears that a concerned student might have found a solution to get the lecturers back to the classroom with the decisive step he took to open a GoFundMe account to help meet the demands of the academic union since the government would not budge.

Alabi Joshua, who opened the GoFundMe account out of frustration, had bitterly lamented over the ongoing strike.

He said, “I am sick and tired of ASUU’s indefinite strike. This fundraising activity is solely to meet up with ASUU’s demand (and end the strike) since the Federal Government of Nigeria is irresponsible.” A statement he signed on behalf of all Nigerian students.

How Nigerians reacted:

ASUU Strike: A concern Nigeria Student organizes a GoFundMe Account for ASUU | https://t.co/DLfC4fAZO9 — Legal Citizen🇳🇬 (@alabz_J) October 7, 2020

Maybe we should open a gofundme account to pay #ASUU's 7 months outstanding salaries, they're wasting our time please — Ismail's not Hot (@la_whalley) October 7, 2020

Oh God!I had this thought last month.We could just pay them and shame FG final final😭😭😭 — EternalAfangNun (@DominicaUdeme) October 6, 2020

@ASUUNGR @SenChrisNgige @NGRPresident @NigeriaGov if you can't afford to provide to meet the demand of asuu open a @gofundme account and let the students save our future if the government can't most students are having automatic extra year because of the strike #itelBrandLaunch — George Moses (@geogemoses1) October 5, 2020

Can we open a GoFundme account for ASUU and donate at least 1000 Naira each so we can resume please???😖😤😭 — CalebCk• (@Calebck_) October 2, 2020

Joshua’s frustration is a reflection of how virtually all the affected students feel about the ongoing strike; the way the issue is being handled by the parties involved is even more frustrating to the students who have bought into the GoFundMe account idea. It is a clear indication that the students have taken up their destiny in their hands and desperately want to be part of the solution to the long-standing impasse to save their future.

It is, however, hoped that ASUU and FG would learn a thing or two from the gesture of the students and be considerate enough to find common ground to salvage the education sector for the collective good of all.