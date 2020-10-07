“It takes a toll on you” | Former #BBNaija housemate, Erica reveals cost of the show on her mental health

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim sat down with host, Chude Jideonwo to revisit her experience on the show.

Recounting the dramatic explosion that led to her disqualification, Erica revealed how intoxication coupled with cumulated mental stress pushed her over the edge.

“When I saw the video, I was shocked. It was alcohol, but then there were other times I have had alcohol and that didn’t happen, so it was more than that. Let’s just say alcohol and mental stress.”

Asked what led to the accumulated mental stress, Erica said:, “I felt like I only had one friend. I was only getting positive energy from that one friend.”

The well-loved reality show puts the focus on a set of people for 90 days, and while fans enjoy the spectacle on TV, housemates are under pressure 24/7 to deliver. “It takes a toll on you,” Erica said.

