Attempted rape charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped

A case against Mason Greenwood, a football player for Manchester United, that included attempted rape and assault charges, has been dropped.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody in January of last year after charges stemming from internet photos and videos surfaced.

Later, he was accused of controlling and coercive behavior, assault leading to serious physical harm, and attempted rape.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, charges were dropped when crucial witnesses recanted their testimony.

A spokesman said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of 2022, the forward, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.