Ayra Starr sends out warning to Afrochella organizers after falling on stage

Ayra Starr was embarrassed and dissatisfied with the organizers of Afrochella after she fell while performing on stage.

Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s unique culture and the colorful work of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

While playing at the music festival in Ghana, Ayra Starr fell horribly but soon stood up and proceeded with her act.

Wake up in the morning 😂🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/4ACr2D32Uq — Confidence (@ICTFiducia1) December 29, 2022

After the performance, the Nigerian star took to her social media page to caution the organizers of the show.

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful,” she noted.