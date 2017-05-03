‘Banky W, Adesua Etomi’s introduction to hold this weekend’

by Azeez Adeniyi

Music act Banky W and Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi will have their traditional introduction ceremony on Saturday, May 6, SDK reports.

The duo had announced their engagement on Instagram early Wednesday.

News of their engagement had broken the internet.

According to SDK, the duo’s parents are meeting right now in Lagos in preparation for the introduction.

The news platform also reports that the wedding may hold in South Africa in November this year.