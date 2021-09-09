BBNaija: Jealousy creeps in as White Money’s friendship with Jackie B enters new phase

Following the exit of Michael last Sunday on the Big Brother Naija show, there has been an interesting situation going on between White Money, Jackie B and Queen.

The entire dynamics came to a head late Wednesday, as Queen confronted White Money about his growing fondness for Jackie.

While Queen and White Money conversed, a lot of things (both specific and vague) were put forward. But the conversation in and of itself was telling of Queen’s feelings towards White Money. Throughout her chat with him, she tried to sell the idea that she was coming from a completely platonic place, but if that were the case, the conversation should have never happened in the first place, as people do not generally feel so strongly about who their friends are attracted to.

Last night, Queen made it clear to White Money that she had an issue with him getting closer to Jackie B. She said she felt betrayed by it, and it was putting a corkscrew on their friendship. White Money on the other hand tried to make two things clear to her. The first was that he always liked Jackie B, but could not move on his feelings out of respect for Michael. So, in hindsight, this his supposed sudden attraction to Jackie B dates back to before he and Queen became friends.

The second point he made to her was that she had no business feeling the way she did, seeing as they are just friends and not in a relationship. White Money found it hard to understand why Queen would feel jealous, especially since they were not dating. He made it clear to her that he has no romantic interest in her.

Of course it ended in tears. The whole house was aware that Queen had retreated mentally, as she cooped herself in her room. What followed was a barrage of interrogation, with around fifty percent of the housemates asking White Money what he had done or said to Queen to make her moody.

White Money tried to plead his innocence, telling anyone who cared to know that he didn’t do anything to her, and she was just having one of her existential crises episodes.

Looking at it from a neutral stand point, it feels like the only thing that can fix all of this is honesty. Queen needs to come clean and let White Money know if she has feelings for him, and if she doesn’t, she needs to be a better friend, by letting him go for who he likes, rather than trying to hoard him all to herself, without even being romantically involved with him.