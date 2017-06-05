BBNaija: “He has nothing to explain to me” | Bisola speaks about her time with TTT (WATCH)

Big Brother Naija 2017 Ist runner up, Bisola Aiyeola, simply known as Bisola has said she has moved on with her life after she found out that fellow housemate, Thin Tall Tony, is married with kids.

She said, “I don’t why he did that, you know, withheld information, that’s his game.”

“I don’t want to dwell on the issue. Personally, I don’t think there’s anything he has to explain to me,” she added.

She also said she “felt like they were friends”, and felt offended whe nshe found out but “has moved on.”

On Efe, she said “maybe” she would have won “because she saw Efe as competition.”

Talking about her career, Bisola said she recently signed with Temple Management Company in order to look at new directions.

Watch below: