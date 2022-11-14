BBNaija Sheggz receives 10 million naira birthday gift from fans #SheggzFC

Celebrity Big Brother Naija housemate Sheggz, is overwhelmed with gratitude after receiving a bounty of delicious birthday treats from his adoring fans.

The reality TV personality posted footage to social media showing him receiving N10 million and other gifts for his birthday. It was a sweet moment when he and the other level up stars celebrated his birthday together.

Fans went wild when Bella his love interest, spoke at his birthday party. The sexy diva said that the rest of the world may not get him, but she does, and that’s all that matters.

