BBNaija: We rank the ‘big boys’ up for eviction and here’s how they stand ahead of Sunday’s show

Tonight marked the start of Week Seven in this season’s edition of Big Brother Naija; and as it is with the first days of the week, contestants were put up for possible eviction. Albeit, this week’s nomination process came with a twist that made good for ‘TV.’

Big Brother took away the veto power to save a potential evictee from the Head of House [HOH] and gave it to whomever comes second at the HOH games. To keep things fair however, the Head of House was granted immunity from eviction this Sunday.

Emmanuel emerged HOH from the games while Pere came second, which in retrospect saves both contestants from possible eviction this Sunday. Having been nominated by the housemates, he saved himself and put Queen in his place in a largely predictable move; seeing as he had a huge fight with her a few days ago.

With that, the housemates up for possible eviction this week are Queen, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Jackie B, Saskay, JayPaul, and Saga.

It’s safe to assume that White Money and Liquorose are safe, as they are both reputed to have the largest fanbases on the show. Liquorose’ fanbase is so massive that even when her love interest; Emmanuel was up for eviction, he was in no real danger as he found himself amongst those that scaled higher on the voting polls.

Would it be remiss however, to ignore the fact that fan favorite Maria was hastily evicted, and Boma who was promising lost favor in the eyes of the fans in the space of a week. In all candidness, certainty has in no way been a familiar concept this season. So far, no housemate has been considered sacred.

That being said, logically speaking, Saga and Jackie B are in the most danger. They barely have as much fans as the other housemates nominated and it’s worse that both characters have at some point, found themselves at the wrong side of online trends.

By default, Jaypaul who isn’t as controversial as Jackie B or Saga, stands the risk of eviction. By implication, he cannot be said to be as interesting as them and that could cut his stay in the house.

In the case of Queen, her proximity and sheer good luck thus far; places her in a fairly comfortable spot. As earlier explained however, anything is possible. One week is more than enough time for her to rub off the audience in the wrong way. The likely situation is that Queen would be fine, barring an unpredictable turn of events.

For Saskay whose nomination is sort of an anomaly, she is on one hand a beauty who the fans have come to love and respect. And in another breath, she has nothing else going for her. A relationship with Cross might have been the boost she needs but she chose Jaypaul who whose traction is nowhere near that of the former.



Should a thing click between Saskay and Cross this week, the fans are sure to keep her in; so they continue to enjoy content from a potential cute couple.