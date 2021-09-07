BBNaija: Clout chasing, brutal honesty or damage control? | Reactions trail tell-it-all interview by Tega’s husband

One of the most controversial events in the Big Brother Naija house this season was addressed last night by the most unlikely person, Ajeboh Chris Lawrence, husband to recently evicted housemate, Tega.



Tega who has been berated by the public for over a week following her extramarital affair with fellow housemate Boma, was fiercely defended in a live interview by her husband.

There are debates about his decision to grant the interview, but it is certain that he handled the interview quite well, as Nigerians are not sure of what to make of his demeanour. In his interview with social media influencer; Tunde Ednut, he made a number of progressive remarks which seems telling of a gentle nature. However, he did make some controversial points too.

AJ told Tunde Ednut that prior to her entrance into the house, they had an understanding that she would not have sex on the show, even though she told him that she might engage in other sexually related activities. He however warned her against any sexual act, knowing how Nigerians are quick to judge.

He noted in the interview that he has been broken seeing her act the way, especially since he was certain that she was a loyal partner. During the interview, he tried to paint her in a different light from the BBNaija escapades, stating that she is a God-fearing wife and what she did in the house should not be used to judge her.

“I feel broken, I can’t even leave my house because of what people have been saying. I don’t know why she did what she did because Tega has always been a very very good girl, Godfearing person, she has never for once disobeyed me. When I saw all what she did in the house with Boma, I said to myself, that is not my wife. This is a different Tega I’m seeing,” he said.

He added that he is willing to work things out, even though her actions had pushed him into a rather complex predicament.

“I think she need us right now more than ever, I won’t throw her away, she is my wife,” he said. “I’ve never had issues before in our four years of marriage.” This point appears interesting to many as he was reported last week, to have attributed Tega’s actions in the house to be the aftermath of a major issue in their matrimonial home.

On his reported social media page, he alluded to cheating on his wife and this caused a huge rift between them. And so, his statement that he had no issue with puts his integrity at a cross road.



Did his actions propel her to act the way she did in the house or did she just throw caution to the wind without his actions influencing her? He needs to come clean.

On the whole, while his words were largely noble, a number of Nigerians are not sold on nobility; provoking a divide. For some, his willingness to forgive and move on ‘easily’ amounts to clout chasing or damage control, but others find his honesty and vulnerability very admirable.